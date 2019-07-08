Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are all smiles after news of their divorce breaks

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are resuming with their activities. Netizens are feverishly discussing recent appearances the formerly married stars made after news of their divorce was revealed through news outlets. 

Song Joong Ki was seen in a recent SNS post at a group dinner with the cast from his upcoming movie 'The Victory' smiling brightly while posing with a peace sign. Song Hye Kyo was seen smiling and greeting fans at an event in China on July 6, where she was cheerfully thanking people for coming to support and see her. 

Many people are curious to see how the two stars act in public and have been wondering how they would react. What do you think? 

Miahbelle5 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Haven’t they supposedly been separated for months it’s not exactly surprising that they’re not publicly grieving their divorce anymore.

red_beryl3,737 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's not like they're going to cry themselves to death especially in public. Life is not over and even regular people have to work after divorcing

