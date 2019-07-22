Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Hye Kyo’s agency on finalization of divorce, no alimony or division of property

AKP STAFF

Song Hye Kyo’s agency UAA has addressed the finalization of her divorce from Song Joong Ki in an official press release. They revealed that the divorce settlement was finalized without alimony or division of property. Read the full press release below.

Hello. This is UAA.

Today (July 22nd 2019) at the Seoul Family Court, actress Song Hye Kyo’s divorce was finalized. This is to inform you that the settlement process has been completed without alimony or division of property between the two sides.

  1. Song Hye Kyo
3 11,390 Share 83% Upvoted

2

MunchieMinx51 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

That's fair. I've always thought if there are no kids involved you should just leave the marriage the same as you came in, with each party just returning back to their lives and not fighting over each others stuff.

Share

1

trogdorthe8th3,654 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Good for them for being to settle amicably. So many times you hear about long, drawn-out divorce settlements that rarely leave either party completely unscathed. It's refreshing to see these two handling this situation so maturely towards one another. Hopefully people will give them the privacy and respect they deserve as they close this chapter of their lives.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND