Song Hye Kyo’s agency on finalization of divorce, no alimony or division of property

Song Hye Kyo’s agency UAA has addressed the finalization of her divorce from Song Joong Ki in an official press release. They revealed that the divorce settlement was finalized without alimony or division of property. Read the full press release below.

“Hello. This is UAA.

Today (July 22nd 2019) at the Seoul Family Court, actress Song Hye Kyo’s divorce was finalized. This is to inform you that the settlement process has been completed without alimony or division of property between the two sides.”