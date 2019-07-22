Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

A Pink’s Hayoung to make solo debut in August

Hayoung, the youngest member of A Pink, will be making her debut as a solo artist next month.

According to an Xports News report on July 22nd, Hayoung will be making her first solo debut in August.

This is the second time that an A Pink member will go solo. Eunji has had a successful solo career as a talented vocalist, embarking on a solo tour earlier this year.

Hayoung is known for her ability to digest various concepts, so fans will be eager to see what path she will take on her first solo outing. She recently held her first solo fanmeeting titled ‘HABBANGROUNDS’ which delighted fans with a video game concept.

Stay tuned for more information!

melon535 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She's always been super pretty.

