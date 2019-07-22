UP10TION’s Wei changes his stage name to Lee Jin Hyuk, opens official Instagram

UP10TION’s Wei has changed his name to Lee Jin Hyuk in preparation for future activities.

On July 22nd, TOP Media revealed that the idol, who participated in the recently concluded ‘Produce X 101’, will be changing his stage name from Wei to his real name, Lee Jin Hyuk. Additionally, they announced that he has opened an official Instagram page to communicate with his fans.

He made his debut as Wei in 2015 as part of the 10-member group UP10TION. Recently, he has received a lot of love and recognition for his performance in ‘Produce X 101’. On the July 19th finale of the show, he narrowly missed the cut finishing in 14th place, but fans are eagerly awaiting to see what he will do next.