Song Hye Kyo gives her first interview after divorce

Song Hye Kyo has given her first interview following her divorce with Song Joong Ki

The popular actress participated in an exclusive interview with the Hong Kong Tatler while attending a special event for jewelry brand Chaumet in Monaco. 

As expected, she didn't mention or address her recent divorce. She talked about being in Monaco, her thoughts on the Chaumet exhibition, and that she would love to wear a tiara on her birthday because it makes her feel like a princess!

Check out the full interview here. 

Very professional. That’s their business and they can handle it without telling everything to the public. She’s there to promote and she did so. I respect her work ethic.

