EXO holds successful 'EXplOration' concert in Seoul

EXO held a successful 'EXplOration' concert in Seoul on July 21 in front of a crowd of 15,000 people at the KSPO Dome where they got to perform group and solo songs for their fans on a fancy stage.

The 3-hour concert was particularly special because of the huge LED screens in the background that played visuals that contributed to the concert. Fans dressed in yellow as they came out to support their fans even in rainy weather.

Although Xiumin and D.O are currently serving in the military and Lay is abroad in China for promotions, the members brought a fantastic show, performing hits like "Overdose", "Call Me Baby", and more. After a show full of costume changes, fancy sets, and dynamic performances, the members also hinted at their upcoming album before the year ends, saying that they would be preparing for it as they toured.

Super Junior's Leeteuk and Kyuhyun came out to support their label-mates as well.

After holding their three concerts from July 19 to July 21, the boys will be holding three more concerts at the KSPO Dome from July 26 to July 28.

Congratulations to EXO for finishing a splendid concert!