Samuel Kim launches his brand new 'V Live' channel

Solo artist Samuel Kim is ready to return to fans, as he recently launched his brand new 'V Live' channel!

After his departure from his former label Brave Entertainment last month, Samuel Kim will be promoting independently, as he personally delivered the news to his fans via his Instagram. The idol let his fans know that he is receiving training in the United States ahead of his full return as an independent artist, and now, you can keep up with Samuel Kim's latest updates by following his new 'V Live' channel, here.

Can't wait for Samuel Kim's solo comeback later this year!