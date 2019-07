Upcoming new boy group D1CE, made up of Woo Jin Young, Kim Hyun Soo, Park Woo Dam, Jung Yoo Joon, and Jo Yong Geun, has dropped the teaser schedule for their long-anticipated debut!

D1CE's 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll The World' is set for release this July 29. Official teasers begin on July 15 with black version concept photos, followed by content such as the album tracklist, highlight medley, trailer, etc.

Stay tuned for D1CE's debut teasers series, beginning next week!