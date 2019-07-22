Sam Okyere reveals he recently became a permanent resident of Korea

On the July 22 broadcast of KBS2's 'Hello Counselor', TV personality Sam Okyere appeared as a guest alongside NCT's Jeno and Jaemin, Gree, and Kim Sae Rom.

During the broadcast, the MCs congratulated Sam Okyere on some recent, good news! It turned out, the star recently passed South Korea's permanent resident examination, officially obtaining his legal residence card.

Sam Okyere said, "I recently passed the exam and now I'm also a Korean. The exam contains a portion titled 'Understanding of Korean Society', asking questions about history, economy, etc. I passed such a difficult exam."



When MC Lee Young Ja asked, "Have you become more Korean-like recently?" Sam Okyere answered, "These days, I obsess about age differences. Even to my foreign friends. I didn't used to, but suddenly I'm finding it more important. If they're hyung, I bow my head in greeting, and if they're dongsaeng, I drop formalities."