Won Bin & Lee Na Young couple move into newly built, 3-story home worth ~2.4 million USD

According to reports on July 23, the Won Bin-Lee Na Young celebrity couple is said to have recently moved to a new residence in Samseong-dong, Gangnam.

Back in July of 2014, actor Won Bin submitted a construction application for a residence consisting of one underground floor and three aboveground floors, to be built in the Samseong-dong area. Construction for the building was completed some time late last year, and finally, the celebrity couple was able to move in to their new residence recently, sources say.

The estimated cost of the residence, according to real estate experts, is approximately 5 billion KRW (~ 4.2 million USD). Meanwhile, the well-known Won Bin-Lee Na Young couple married back in May of 2015, welcoming their first son in December of the same year.

