Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO-SC's debut mini album 'What a Life' tops iTunes album charts in 46 different countries!

EXO's brand new unit EXO-SC is raking in fans' support from all over the world, immediately after debut!

Shortly after the release of their debut mini album 'What a Life' on July 22, EXO-SC managed to top iTunes album charts in a total of 46 different countries! 'What a Life' not only topped iTunes charts in countries such as France, Finland, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, Chile, Egypt, Greece, The Philippines, and more, the album also topped album sales charts on major distribution sites such as China's QQ Music, Korea's Hanteo, Synnara, Yes24, and more. 

EXO-SC's 1st mini album 'What a Life' contains a total of 6 all-new tracks including triple title songs "What a Life", "Just Us 2", and "Closer to You", with the full MV for "Closer to You" dropping on July 26.

