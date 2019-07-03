Red Velvet goofs around during self-filmed MV for 'Zimzalabim' on V Live

Red Velvet is as goofy as ever together and we can see it through their interactions.

The group recently filmed a 'V Live' broadcast and decided to treat viewers to a self-filmed music video of their latest title track "Zimzalabim". The members pass around a go-pro while singing and lip syncing to the lyrics. Joy can't help but burst into laughter at her part and Irene is still the epitome of charisma even when she's not trying.

We love seeing idols having fun together on the job! Check out the video below.