Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Red Velvet goofs around during self-filmed MV for 'Zimzalabim' on V Live

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet is as goofy as ever together and we can see it through their interactions.

The group recently filmed a 'V Live' broadcast and decided to treat viewers to a self-filmed music video of their latest title track "Zimzalabim". The members pass around a go-pro while singing and lip syncing to the lyrics. Joy can't help but burst into laughter at her part and Irene is still the epitome of charisma even when she's not trying. 

We love seeing idols having fun together on the job! Check out the video below.

  1. Red Velvet
2 566 Share 83% Upvoted

0

jokbal_is_yum1,395 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

<3<3<3<3<3

Love me my ladies.

Share

0

Tommyjay23 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Sure. Why not? They are really, really cute.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
6 Dangerous K-Pop Dance Moves
15 minutes ago   1   2,213

allkpop in your Inbox