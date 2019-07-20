Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by beansss

Psy ultimately delays day 2 of his '2019 Summer Swag' concert in Busan due to tropical storm Danas

AKP STAFF

On July 20, Psy took to his Instagram to announce that his '2019 Summer Swag' concert scheduled for the same evening has been delayed. 

Despite the fact that day 1 of his '2019 Summer Swag' concert series in Busan wrapped up successfully back on July 19, worsening weather conditions due to the threat of tropical storm Danas in Korea will make it difficult for the outdoor concert to continue on day 2. 

Psy wrote, "According to the weather forecast, the storm is expected to quiet down by later this afternoon; however, the Busan region is currently in a state of warning due to heavy wind gusts and downpours. For safety reasons, we've concluded that carrying on today's performance would be difficult. I do not know if there will be a solution to appease all 23,000 attendees. Unfortunately, this was the best solution at hand." 

The concert has been postponed just one day, so that the show is now set for July 21 at 6:42 PM KST at the Asiad Auxiliary Stadium in Busan. However, those wishing to return and refund their tickets for any reason will be able to do so at full cost. 



safety first

