Prosecution requests 3-year prison sentence for Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum

Prosecution has requested a 3-year prison sentence for Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum on the charges of physical assault, intimidation, and blackmail.



At the July 25th trial at the Seoul Central District Court, the prosecution told the court, "The crime arose from something minor has left the victim, who's a female celebrity, scars that will never heal. The crime of threatening to expose a significant other based on a grudge should be given a severe punishment regardless of whether the victim is a celebrity or not."



The prosecution continued, "Despite the severity of his crimes, the defendant never asked for forgiveness, and he's never shown remorse, even claiming he's suffered greater damage. His crime is severe, and the fact he caused secondary damages must be considered in the verdict."



Choi Jong Bum's lawyer stated, "The investigation and media have framed the defendant as a perpetrator of 'revenge porn.' However, consider whether Choi Jong Bum is really a despicable person. Hara's statements cannot be fully believed."



As previously reported, Choi Jong Bum has been charged with violating the 'Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes' by filming without consent, physical assault causing harm, blackmail, coercion, and destruction as well as damage of property. He previously denied all charges excluding destruction of property during his first trial.



The final trial is set for August 29 KST.

