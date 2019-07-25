Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

DAY6 win #1 + Performances from July 25th 'KCON 2019 NY x M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists, and this week, Mnet aired the 'KCON 2019 NY x M! Countdown' special!

On today's 'KCON' episode, AB6IXATEEZfromis_9(G)I-DLEIZ*ONENU'ESTSeventeenSF9The BoyzTXT, and VERIVERY performed.

As for the winners, DAY6 and Pentagon were the nominees, but it was DAY6 who took the win with "Time of Our Life". Congrats to DAY6!


Check out the performances below!

WINNER

AB6IX

ATEEZ

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

IZ*ONE

NU'EST

Seventeen

SF9

The Boyz

TXT

VERIVERY

