DAY6 win #1 + Performances from July 25th 'KCON 2019 NY x M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists, and this week, Mnet aired the 'KCON 2019 NY x M! Countdown' special!



On today's 'KCON' episode, AB6IX, ATEEZ, fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, NU'EST, Seventeen, SF9, The Boyz, TXT, and VERIVERY performed.

As for the winners, DAY6 and Pentagon were the nominees, but it was DAY6 who took the win with "Time of Our Life". Congrats to DAY6!



Check out the performances below!



WINNER





==

AB6IX

==

ATEEZ

==

fromis_9

==

(G)I-DLE

==

IZ*ONE

==

NU'EST

==

Seventeen

==

SF9

==

The Boyz

==

TXT

==

VERIVERY

===

