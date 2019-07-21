ITZY make Billboard Social 50 debut as they gear up for comeback

ITZY have made their debut on the Billboard Social 50 chart taking the 21st spot for the week of July 20th. This makes them 10th among all K-pop acts this week and the second highest placing girl group, only behind BLACKPINK who are in 13th place.

Their debut on the Social 50 chart comes as they gear up for their comeback with ‘IT’z ICY’, their first mini-album. They made a splash earlier this year with their debut single “Dalla Dalla” which peaked at number 2 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

‘IT’z ICY’ is scheduled for release on July 29th. Stay tuned!