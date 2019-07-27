Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk spotted filming for guest appearance on new JTBC variety show

Fans recently spotted former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk attending filming for another variety show guest appearance!

Earlier this week, Lee Jin Hyuk excited fans with news of his guest appearance on MBC's 'Radio Star', making him the first former 'Produce X 101' contestant to return to broadcasts since the show's finale last week. Then, on July 26, the idol was spotted filming with crew at a malatang restaurant in the afternoon, then at a tteokbokki restaurant again later that evening. 

Noting that actress Kang Han Na was also present on the filming set, netizens quickly sorted together that Lee Jin Hyuk was filming for JTBC's upcoming variety series, 'Hermit Clan App' (literal translation). 

Sure enough, staff from the JTBC variety show confirmed to media outlets not long after his sightings that Lee Jin Hyuk would be making a special appearance on the show. (The series is set to premiere August 3 at 6:10 PM KST.)

Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk recently also announced his very first solo fan meeting coming up next month, in order to show his gratitude to fans from 'Produce X 101'. 

Isn't he UP10TION's Jinhyuk? I know the show is popular but he has his own group and the show ended.

