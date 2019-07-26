'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals teaser poster for his upcoming solo fan meeting

Beloved former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk is saying thank you to his fans at his first ever solo fan meeting, 'T.Y.F.L'!

The fan meeting is scheduled to take place this August 10 at 6 PM KST at Kyunghee University's Grand Peace Palace. Tickets go on sale on July 31 at 8 PM KST through Yes24 and Interpark.

Previously, Lee Jin Hyuk's label TOP Media notified fans that after wrapping up 'Produce X 101', Lee Jin Hyuk will be taking some time off promotions as a part of his group UP10TION, focussing on solo promotions to show thanks for his fans.

Who would love to attend Lee Jin Hyuk's solo fan meeting?