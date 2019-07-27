Woo Jin Young opens up about 'MIXNINE' debut group cancellation

Woo Jin Young opened up about his feelings on the cancellation of the project group from JTBC's 'MIXNINE'.



On the July 26th premiere of Mnet's 'Show Me the Money 8', Woo Jin Young expressed, "I felt so much excitement and anticipation for my debut, so I struggled a lot. I was waiting with the thought in my head that I was going to debut, so I wasn't expecting it to cancel at all. To be honest, I've never felt happy since I turned 20 years old."



He continued, "I appeared on 'Produce 101' season 2 after my father passed away, and I was eliminated. Then I came in first place on 'MIXNINE', but I couldn't debut. Some people may not look kindly upon an idol trainee on 'Show Me the Money', but I want to share my story with people by rapping."



However, Woo Jin Young wasn't able to make it through the first round of auditions on 'Show Me the Money 8'.



In other news, D1CE including Woo Jin Young officially make their debut on July 29 KST.