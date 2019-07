Pentagon has officially confirmed their summer comeback!

On July 8, Pentagon revealed a very blue poster to help you cool off this summer, along with a fun clip of the boys explaining the album. As their 9th mini album, '[SUM(ME:R)]' will be the perfect cherry on top to your summer's day or the entire season!

In the mini clip, the boys were asked to describe the album in a single word within 7 seconds. Check out the video to see who succeeded!