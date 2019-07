Rocket Punch has released the individual concept film for Juri.

This new Woollim Entertainment girl group has finally unveiled the 6th member. In this debut concept teaser, Juri goes on a shopping spree with the rest of the girls from Rocket Punch. With a confident look on her face, the rookie idol flaunts her individual charm, supported by her fellow members.

