Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Oh My Girl continue teasers for their summer album 'Fall in Love' with a cute message

Oh My Girl have something to ask you, "Do you wanna bungee into my heart? You ready?", in their lovely, moving message teaser!

It looks like the ladies of Oh My Girl will finally try out a cute, lovely concept in their upcoming summer package album, 'Fall in Love'. Up until now, Oh My Girl have been known for their unique, challenging concepts, most recently garnering attention for their ballerina concept earlier this year with "SSFWL".

Stay tuned for Oh My Girl's full comeback, coming this August 5!

megumishimizuu205 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Super cute. Can’t wait. ❤️💜💞💝💖

pink_oracle3,420 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

'challenging' concepts??

