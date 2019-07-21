NCT Dream's Chenle and Jisung rock bright hairstyles in individual 'BOOM' teaser images

NCT Dream is continuing to release individual teaser photos ahead of their third mini album 'We Boom'!

On July 21, the group unveiled a set of images for members Chenle and Jisung, who are both sporting longer hairstyles dyed respectively neon orange and rosy pink. Their denim looks add a boyish charm to the photos' concept, hinting to the youthfully energetic mood of the group's summer comeback.



Meanwhile, NCT Dream's new album 'We Boom,' featuring title track "BOOM," drops online this July 26, while the physical album is set for release on July 29.

Check out the teaser images below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!





