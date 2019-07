NCT Dream is gearing up to release their third mini-album 'WE BOOM' and this latest teaser image shows the boys smiling goofily as they shoot super soakers in the middle of a forest.

Many of the previous teasers showcased the members looking chic and mysterious, but this most recent image shows that they're still down to have fun, even if it's in a deserted forest after dark.

What do you think the concept of this comeback will be?