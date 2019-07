Fans are worried about Sulli's well being after she uploaded a video on her personal Instagram.

The singer uploaded a short video on July 17 of her lying down on a pool floatie.

Fans noticed Sulli's severely bruised knees in the short video and shared their concerns, stating:

"Why are your legs so bruised?"

"Did you get hurt?"

"I'm worried about your health..."

Sulli is currently an MC on JTBC2's 'replynight'. We hope she maintains good physical and mental health.