MONSTA X's web reality OST is coming in just a few hours!

Many fans know that MONSTA X have been partnering up with character brand 'Two Tuck Gom' for a web reality series titled 'MONSTA X's Puppy Day', airing every Thursdays at 7 PM KST. The group's upcoming OST "Breathe For You" contains lyrics written by Wonho, Jooheon, and I.M, boasting a melodic, orchestral pop sound.

Stay tuned for MONSTA X's 'Puppy Day' OST track "Breathe For You", coming on July 24 at 6 PM KST!