Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Mnet's 'World Klass' unveils 12th trainee, Korean vocalist Jerome

The twelfth trainee of global idol project 'TOO' has been revealed!

On July 21, trainee Jerome's profile image was shared through the official VLIVE, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of Mnet's upcoming survival program 'World Klass.' In the image, Jerome, a vocal position trainee from Korea, exudes a boyish charm as he looks at the camera with a soulful gaze. 

After introducing all 20 contestants, Mnet's upcoming, global boy group survival program 'World Klass' will begin its mission of debuting a 10-member, worldwide idol group.

Catch the premiere of 'World Klass' some time this September!

