Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Heize wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Zelo, PENTAGON, KNK, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On this episode, Zelo made his solo debuts with "Questions," and LIMITLESS made their debut with "Dreamplay." PENTAGON returned with "Humph!," KNK returned with "Sunset," DAY6 returned with "Time of Our Life," and NORAZO made their return with "Shower."

As for the winner, Ben, Heize, and Melomance were this week's nominees. In the end, Heize won with her song "We Don't Talk Together," featuring Giriboy and produced by BTS's Suga.

Check out this week's performances below!

[DEBUT: Zelo]

[COMEBACK: PENTAGON]

[COMEBACK: KNK]

[COMEBACK: DAY6]

[Kim Chung Ha]

[Ha Sung Woon]

[(G)I-DLE]

[fromis_9]

[SF9]

[ATEEZ]

Absolutely love the song and I'm happy she won

