Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Eunhyuk cheer on EXO during their 'EXplOration' concert

Kyuhyun and Eunhyuk are showing their junior SM Entertainment idols EXO some warm support.

On July 21, a photo of Kyuhyun smiling backstage with EXO during their Day 3 of their 'EXplOration' concert series was shared through SM Entertainment's official Twitter account, captioned: "A scene from today's concert - Super Junior's Kyuhyun who made a surprise visit of support! Let's have fun together at EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration Day 3!" 


The previous day, another image of Eunhyuk with the EXO members on Day 2 gained excitement from fans. The photo, which was uploaded to the same account, read: "A warm-hearted captured image of Super Junior's Eunhyuk, who has come to support the EXO members!"

Check out both tweets below!

