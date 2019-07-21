Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Eunhyuk cheer on EXO during their 'EXplOration' concert

Kyuhyun and Eunhyuk are showing their junior SM Entertainment idols EXO some warm support.



On July 21, a photo of Kyuhyun smiling backstage with EXO during their Day 3 of their 'EXplOration' concert series was shared through SM Entertainment's official Twitter account, captioned: "A scene from today's concert - Super Junior's Kyuhyun who made a surprise visit of support! Let's have fun together at EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration Day 3!"



The previous day, another image of Eunhyuk with the EXO members on Day 2 gained excitement from fans. The photo, which was uploaded to the same account, read: "A warm-hearted captured image of Super Junior's Eunhyuk, who has come to support the EXO members!"





Check out both tweets below!