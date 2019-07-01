Fans laugh at Yohan having his label sunbae as his pop socket

'Produce X 101' fans are laughing at Kim Yo Han's pop socket!

When the remaining 30 trainees had their blue carpet for their 3rd round on June 30th, fans noticed something about the pop socket on his phone - it was of Kim Dong Han! Kim Dong Han is from the same label as Kim Yo Han (OUI Entertainment), is one year older, and was on 'Produce 101' during the second season. Fans have pointed out that both have similar features and are also both traditional Korean athletes (Kim Dong Han did hapkido while Kim Yo Han did taekwondo), and it looks like the two are close for Kim Yo Han to have his hyung on his phone.

Fans also noticed that OUI Entertainment gave Kim Yo Han the styling that they usually give Kim Dong Han:

Fans are already loving thought of brotherly moments that could be going on behind the scenes. Which 'brother' do you prefer?