Lovelyz dropped their second poster for their 2nd summer concert.

The girls will be holding 'Alwayz 2' from August 2nd to August 4th at the Olympic Hall. The girls have had various concerts, but this will be a summer concert that fans have been hoping for since the first 'Alwayz'. Unlike the colorful 1st poster, the 2nd poster shows the girls in all white against a summery background.

Tickets are currently on sale.