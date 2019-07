'Produce X 101' will be releasing the songs to their concept evaluation before the broadcast airs.

The 10th episode of the idol trainee survival show will air this Friday on the 5th at 11PM KST. Before that at 6PM KST, all 5 songs in the evaluation: "Pretty Girl", "Super Special Girl", "Move", "U Got It", and "Monday to Sunday" will all be released.

Check out the trainees talking about their songs below and get ready for 6PM KST on the 5th.