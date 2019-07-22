Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lai Kuan Lin assures fans on Instagram after news of legal dispute with Cube Entertainment

AKP STAFF

On July 22, Lai Kuan Lin assured fans with a brief, but kind message via his Instagram. 

Back on July 18, Lai Kuan Lin and his legal representative requested to nullify his exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment, on the basis that he has lost his trust in Cube after the label violated several clauses of his contract. 

In his latest Instagram post, containing no photo, he wrote, "I just want to know why. Everyone, please don't worry too much. Everything will be alright. It's been a long night." This marks the idol's first time speaking up personally since news of his legal dispute with Cube. 

Stay tuned for ongoing updates on Lai Kuan Lin's legal case. 

  1. Lai Kuan Lin
1 1,871 Share 50% Upvoted

0

nnani1,304 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I hope everything is okay. Istg if this is his dad 100% and Guanlin is being forced and his dad is doing this and lying I will seriously lose my shit. This is just wrong. This his Guanlin's life NOT yours. If Guanlin wants to leave then fine, but if YOU want him to leave then no. This is so sad. I really hope everything is okay. This kinda scares me.

Share
Park Ji Min
Park Ji Min calls out fans asking her for money
5 hours ago   25   22,470
IZ*ONE
Watch IZ*ONE's upbeat dance CF for 'G Market'!
38 minutes ago   1   605
Akdong Musician, Bolbbalgan4, Davichi, GB9, JJ Project, JBJ95, KHAN, Norazo, TVXQ, Vanilla Acoustic, Vibe, 15&
K-Pop duos you should know about
2 hours ago   2   3,468
Park Ji Min
Park Ji Min calls out fans asking her for money
5 hours ago   25   22,470

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND