Lai Kuan Lin assures fans on Instagram after news of legal dispute with Cube Entertainment

On July 22, Lai Kuan Lin assured fans with a brief, but kind message via his Instagram.

Back on July 18, Lai Kuan Lin and his legal representative requested to nullify his exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment, on the basis that he has lost his trust in Cube after the label violated several clauses of his contract.

In his latest Instagram post, containing no photo, he wrote, "I just want to know why. Everyone, please don't worry too much. Everything will be alright. It's been a long night." This marks the idol's first time speaking up personally since news of his legal dispute with Cube.

Stay tuned for ongoing updates on Lai Kuan Lin's legal case.

