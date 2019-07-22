K-Pop duos you should know about

When fans think of K-Pop artists, they typically think about groups or soloists. However, there are plenty of talented duos in the industry as well! Check out these stellar pairings who stun fans with their spot-on vocals.

Akdong Musician

After blowing away judges and fans on ‘K-Pop Star Season 2,’ Akdong Musician made their official debut in 2014 with their album “Play.” Despite being their debut album, the duo sold more than 6.9 million total downloads and received numerous awards for their self-written tracks.

BOL4

In 2014, classmates Ahn Ji Young and Woo Ji Yoon appeared on ‘Superstar K6’ as a duo. They made their official debut in 2016 with their single “Fight Day.” Their name represents the pure, youthful music they hope to share with their audience.

Davichi

Davichi is a classic K-Pop duo formed in 2008 by vocalists Lee Hae Ri and Kang Min Kyung. Their name, meaning “shining over everything,” accurately describes their spot-on vocals! In fact, they have six number-one singles in Korea.

Vanilla Acoustic

Although they debuted as a trio, Vanilla Acoustic currently consists of members Sung Ah and Vanilla Man. Both members have soft voices that mesh together perfectly, and on top of that, Vanilla Man is an excellent composer.

JBJ95

JBJ95 is unique in that it is a two-member idol group. In 2018, Kenta Takada and Kim Sang Gyun debuted together as a duo following JBJ’s disbandment. Kenta’s vocals combined with Sang Gyun’s rap have proven to be the perfect combination.

Peppertones

Shin Jae Pyung and Lee Jong Won originally met as computer science students at KAIST, one of the most prestigious universities in Korea. As a rock duo under Antenna Music, they have released numerous amazing singles.

Vibe

Vibe is composed of two amazing singers, Yoon Min Soo, and Ryu Jae Hyun. Their very first single, “Although It Is Hateful, Again,” was an instant success in Korea, allowing for similar successes for their following songs and albums.

KHAN

KHAN is a duo under Maroo Entertainment consisting of members Minju and Euna Kim, both of whom were previously members of The Ark. The duo debuted in 2018 with their single, “I’m Your Girl?”

Gilgu Bonggu

Gilgu Bonggu is an exceptional R&B ballad duo that has slowly been making their way into music fans’ hearts. They have released numerous singles and have also sung the OST for Korean dramas like ‘Are You Human Too?’

15&

In 2012, Park Ji Min and Back Ye Rin debuted under JYP Entertainment as a duo. 15 represents the age at which they debuted, while & symbolizes continued success in the future. The duo is currently on hiatus, but still has many previously released singles fans can listen to.

JJ Project

Even before they became members of GOT7, JB and Jinyoung debuted as a duo under JYP Entertainment in 2012. The official music video for their debut single, “Bounce,” reached over 1 million views within just two days of the release!

Norazo

Norazo is another classic K-Pop duo that you can’t miss. Members Jo Bin and Lee Hyuk accidentally met while using the same practice room and eventually became a powerful duo known for their eccentric and entertaining performances.

TVXQ

In 2003, TVXQ debuted under SM Entertainment as a five-member boy band, but they returned in 2011 as a duo after a year-long hiatus. The duo consists of Yunho and Changmin, who have helped further TVXQ’s success tremendously.