Krystal cast as female lead in independent film 'Shouting For The Father'

f(x)'s Krystal has been cast as the female lead in her first ever independent film!

According to SM Entertainment on July 11, Krystal will be taking on the female lead role of an upcoming independent film titled 'Shouting For The Father' (pronounced 'Ae-bi-gyu-hwan' in Korean).

In the film, Krystal plays Toe Il, a university student who becomes pregnant before marriage. She's engaged to be married soon, but before she does, she decides to set out in search for the father of her child. The film will mark rookie director Choi Ha Na's debut production, and filming begins this August. Do you find the storyline intriguing so far?