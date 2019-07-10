Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Krystal cast as female lead in independent film 'Shouting For The Father'

AKP STAFF

f(x)'s Krystal has been cast as the female lead in her first ever independent film!

According to SM Entertainment on July 11, Krystal will be taking on the female lead role of an upcoming independent film titled 'Shouting For The Father' (pronounced 'Ae-bi-gyu-hwan' in Korean). 

In the film, Krystal plays Toe Il, a university student who becomes pregnant before marriage. She's engaged to be married soon, but before she does, she decides to set out in search for the father of her child. The film will mark rookie director Choi Ha Na's debut production, and filming begins this August. Do you find the storyline intriguing so far?

  1. Krystal
4 1,883 Share 73% Upvoted

0

Chark_Attack207 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Krystal is amazing in everything she was in. I'm sure it will be a great opportunity for her to show off her skills again.

Share

0

coco_puffs-70 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

I think its a fine mess that only someone of Krystal’s CALIBER can clean up, wouldn’t you agree ?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CL
CL is fierce as an 'Urban Decay' ambassador
4 hours ago   9   5,505
CL
CL is fierce as an 'Urban Decay' ambassador
4 hours ago   9   5,505

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND