'Knowing Brothers', 'My Little Old Boy' & more respond to entertainer Lee Sang Min's fraud allegations

'Knowing Brothers', 'My Little Old Boy', and more responded to entertainer Lee Sang Min's fraud allegations.



Lee Sang Min is currently undergoing a lawsuit for alleged fraud, and viewers have taken interest in how this will affect his variety show appearances. SBS's 'Knowing Brothers', JTBC's 'My Little Old Boy', Mnet's 'Guess My Next Move V2', and more commented they've been looking over the situation, but nothing has been confirmed in terms of his appearance or any editing.





As previously reported, Lee Sang Min has been accused of fraud in the amount of 1.3 billion Won ($1.1 million USD), and he's responded to the allegations, stating, "It's not true. I'm being unfairly accused."



Stay tuned for updates.