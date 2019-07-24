Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

'Knowing Brothers', 'My Little Old Boy' & more respond to entertainer Lee Sang Min's fraud allegations

'Knowing Brothers', 'My Little Old Boy', and more responded to entertainer Lee Sang Min's fraud allegations.

Lee Sang Min is currently undergoing a lawsuit for alleged fraud, and viewers have taken interest in how this will affect his variety show appearances. SBS's 'Knowing Brothers', JTBC's 'My Little Old Boy', Mnet's 'Guess My Next Move V2', and more commented they've been looking over the situation, but nothing has been confirmed in terms of his appearance or any editing.


As previously reported, Lee Sang Min has been accused of fraud in the amount of 1.3 billion Won ($1.1 million USD), and he's responded to the allegations, stating, "It's not true. I'm being unfairly accused." 

Stay tuned for updates. 

Eleutherna91 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

He needs to get a fair investigation before we can judge him. Nowadays it is too easy to ruin a career without any proof. 😊 If he is innocent I hope his career will not suffer, he had enough hardships in his life. If he is guilty he should pay for his mistakes.

peladocarlos445 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

He's the icon of hardships on Korean TV... And despite I don't personally like him, I think that it is not true.

