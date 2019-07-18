Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha wins #1 + Performances from July 18th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Pentagon came back with "Humph!", KNK returned with "Sunset", DAY6 made a comeback with "Time of Our Life", FLASHE came back on "Talk", SoRi returned with "I am Not Alone", and Norazo came back with "Shower".

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and Ha Sung Woon were the nominees, but it was Kim Chung Ha who took the win with "Snapping". Congrats to Kim Chung Ha!

Other artists who performed include Kim Chung HaHa Sung Woon(G)I-DLEfromis_9NatureATEEZSF9Parc Jae JungLimitless1TeamEuijinZeloSaturdayRothyKim Dong Han, and W24

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Pentagon


==

COMEBACK: KNK


==

COMEBACK: DAY6


==

COMEBACK: FLASHE


==

COMEBACK: SoRi


==

COMEBACK: Norazo


===

Kim Chung Ha




==

Ha Sung Woon


==

(G)I-DLE


==

fromis_9


==

Nature


==

ATEEZ


==

SF9


==

Parc Jae Jung


==

Limitless


==

1Team


==

Euijin


==

Zelo


==

Saturday


==

Rothy


==

Kim Dong Han


==

W24


===

tvxqdom239 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

The result of hard work! I stan Queen Chungha!👑

Eve200 pt 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

So proud of her, she really deserves this !!! Congrats Queen.

