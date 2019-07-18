Kim Chung Ha wins #1 + Performances from July 18th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Pentagon came back with "Humph!", KNK returned with "Sunset", DAY6 made a comeback with "Time of Our Life", FLASHE came back on "Talk", SoRi returned with "I am Not Alone", and Norazo came back with "Shower".

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and Ha Sung Woon were the nominees, but it was Kim Chung Ha who took the win with "Snapping". Congrats to Kim Chung Ha!



Other artists who performed include Kim Chung Ha, Ha Sung Woon, (G)I-DLE, fromis_9, Nature, ATEEZ, SF9, Parc Jae Jung, Limitless, 1Team, Euijin, Zelo, Saturday, Rothy, Kim Dong Han, and W24.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Pentagon







COMEBACK: KNK







COMEBACK: DAY6







COMEBACK: FLASHE







COMEBACK: SoRi







COMEBACK: Norazo







Kim Chung Ha











Ha Sung Woon







(G)I-DLE







fromis_9







Nature







ATEEZ







SF9







Parc Jae Jung







Limitless







1Team







Euijin







Zelo







Saturday







Rothy







Kim Dong Han







W24







