Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kangta announces comeback with teaser images for 'Love Song'

Kangta has dropped two teaser images for his comeback.

Two years after releasing his last album, singer Kangta from SM Entertainment has finally announced an official solo comeback with fresh teaser images for 'Love Song'. In one photo, Kangta sits by himself against a red backdrop of what appear to be jellyfish, and in another, he sits alone in the middle of a room full of other empty chairs. 

The official website for Kangta has also gone through a renovation, soon to become a platform to upload more teaser footage for the comeback. Stay tuned!

TheYoenin310 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

I can't wait, those teasers look amazing! Honestly I think that Kangta is one of best vocalists in the industry, too bad people don't appreciate him more. And I need 'S' comeback.

0

Ohboy695,383 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I'm happy he's back, but I know it's probably going to be a boring ballad :(

