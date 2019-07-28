Fans jealous of a mouse that showed up at EXO's concert?

A mouse had infiltrated EXO's concert.

On July 27, EXO-Ls took to social media and shared footage of a certain fiasco that took place at EXO's 'EXplOration' concert in Seoul. During the concert, a rat had apparently appeared in section E1 of the venue's standing area, startling everyone and causing a disturbance in mere seconds.

A user wrote, "the crowd parted ways like the Miracle of Moses", as many watched the astonishing video taken from the scene. Since that particular concert was also being recorded for the official concert DVD, some fans simply found the situation bizarre and laughed at the whole irony.

오늘 DVD 촬영하는 날인데 쥐 나왔다구,,, pic.twitter.com/lLCIwZe8kP — 아기새(๑^◇^๑)* (@sehunbaby_) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, some fans humorously commented about 'being jealous' of the rat that was spotted at the concert -- "Did they check the rat's ticket before letting it enter?", "Even a rat went to a concert that I couldn't attend", "Why did the rat make itself known? It should have just stayed put and enjoyed the concert with the fans".

On the other hand, EXO-Ls also noted how the members, such as Chen, continually asked from up stage if the fans were okay. Leader Suho also commented, "there could be rats and there could be bugs. I was going to say this if it were a bug: the bugs probably showed up thinking that the EXO-Ls were flowers! But, alas, it was a rat, unfortunately. I don't know how to explain this..."

How would you have reacted if you saw a rodent at an EXO concert?