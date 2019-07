James Lee and Kevin Woo have dropped a teaser for a brand new collaboration track .

Former Royal Pirates member and former U-KISS member of the K-Pop scene have joined forces to drop an upcoming single. Titled 'Falling', the new track by the James x Kevin duo will be officially released on August 2.

In the teaser clip, James and Kevin pose together on the streets during the magic hour, accompanied by a hazy pop tune in the background.

Stay tuned until the full drop!