Kang Ji Hwan to be investigated for drug use + was reportedly singing after committing sexual assault and rape

The National Forensic Service has requested that actor Kang Ji Hwan be investigated for drug use on July 17. 

The reason for this request was due to the actor's erratic behavior on the day he sexually assaulted and raped two females at his apartment. Apparently, police found the actor singing on the karaoke machine at his house. One of the females was trying to stop him from committing these acts but the actor was apparently hard to understand and ignoring his surroundings. The actor himself also led the police to the room where the victims were sleeping in. 

The police have decided that this strange behavior merits investigation for drug use. 

Mixing other drugs with alcohol definitely can cause this kind of aberrant behavior.

