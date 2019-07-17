Hongki jokes about not being able to pay tuition for Yulhee and Minhwan's son



Yulhee and Minhwan got to spend some time with the F.T. Island members on the July 17 broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband.'

Minhwan's father and mother in law sent a coffee truck to the band's concert at Korea University. They also prepared homemade lemon honey to give to fans. Minhwan's parents also brought grain powder and rice cakes to support their son.

Minhwan stated "I was so surprised. I don't know if there are any other in-laws who support their son-in-law as much as me. I'm thankful and want to be better to them in the future." Minhwan and Yulhee met up with the members later, who jokingly stated that they aren't on good terms with the couple's son, Jjang-ie.





Hongki had previously stated that he would help pay for Jjang-ie's college tuition but amended his promise saying that he "could be in debt by that time. I'll help pay for his registration fees if he gets into this University we're performing at."



Yulhee and Minhwan laughed while saying they needed to "work hard" in order to get Jjang-ie into the prestigious Korea University. Check out the clip below.