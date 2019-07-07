JYP Entertainment threatens legal action against malicious rumors involving GOT7's Mark

JYP Entertainment is putting their foot down regarding malicious rumors involving GOT7 rapper Mark.



The agency released an official statement on July 7, explaining that they are gathering evidence of cases where rumors were spread to "damage the idol's image, honor, and character," and they are currently figuring out an immediate plan of legal action.



This statement comes less than a week after AfreecaTV BJ Yeolmae came forward to reveal her ex-boyfriend, former 100% member Yoo Chang Bum, shared sexually explicit content of her without permission. In a screen capture of the KakaoTalk group chatroom where content was shared, someone by the name of 'Mark' was mentioned, leading many to connect the case with Mark of GOT7.