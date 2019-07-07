T.O.P updates for first time since discharge; addresses fans through English caption

T.O.P is speaking to fans through social media for the first time since his military discharge.

On July 7, the BIGBANG rapper took to his personal Instagram to share images from his secret fan meeting and write a special message in English. The caption reads: "Even though I am not proud of myself, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the fans who made time and efforts to share this moment with me. I will make sure to reflect on myself and repay the hurts and disappointments I caused to you. Again, thank you. Until I see you again. Love, T.O.P."



Meanwhile, T.O.P was released from the military on July 6 and promptly held a secret fan meeting in Seoul's Yongsan district so he could greet local VIPs without the presence of press.



Check out T.O.P's Instagram post below!