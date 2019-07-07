Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

T.O.P updates for first time since discharge; addresses fans through English caption

T.O.P is speaking to fans through social media for the first time since his military discharge.

On July 7, the BIGBANG rapper took to his personal Instagram to share images from his secret fan meeting and write a special message in English. The caption reads: "Even though I am not proud of myself, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the fans who made time and efforts to share this moment with me. I will make sure to reflect on myself and repay the hurts and disappointments I caused to you. Again, thank you. Until I see you again. Love, T.O.P."

Meanwhile, T.O.P was released from the military on July 6 and promptly held a secret fan meeting in Seoul's Yongsan district so he could greet local VIPs without the presence of press.

Check out T.O.P's Instagram post below!

BlissVIP62 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

His actions for his fans yesterday and his words today speak louder about what kind of person he is, never doubted it but this is for all his haters. Please take care of yourself <3

4

XXEliteXXAceXX50 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Most artists would forget their mistakes by now and try to distance themselves from controversies. But the fact that T.O.P remembers it and apologizes to his fans shows he is sincerely regretful of his past actions. As a VIP, I commend him for his courage and his ability to keep a relationship with his fans.

