Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Jenny officially confirmed to be leaving DIA due to knee problems

Jenny is officially confirmed to be withdrawing from DIA.

After rumors of her leaving the MBK Entertainment group started spreading early this year, her agency initially denied the reports, but MBK has now announced Jenny is in fact leaving DIA. MBK stated:

"We're sharing the news that Jenny is leaving DIA. During DIA's 'Summerade' promotions, Jenny suffered severe pain in her knees, and doctors diagnosed her with osteomalacia. Because of this, she wasn't able to promote during the group's 'Newtro' promotions. 

We've been doing our best to help Jenny recover, and with continuous treatment, her health has improved a lot.

However, it's still too much for her to continue with DIA activities. With the advice of doctors and after discussing it with Jenny, it's been decided she'll stop promoting with DIA and work on her recovery."



Jenny also wrote a letter to AID (DIA fans) on Instagram. Her letter said as follows:

"Hello. This is DIA's Jenny.
Firstly, I'm sorry I'm giving AID, who've waited so long, bad news. 

For the last album, I wasn't able to promote with DIA because of continuous knee pain from osteomalacia. 
Afterwards, I've been consistently going to the hospital for treatment, and my condition has improved. I'm better, but it's still too much for me to promote. Following the doctor's orders, after much thought, and after discussing it with my label and members, it's been decided that I stop promoting with DIA. As a part of DIA, I learned a lot from the members, and there were a lot more times that we were happy together than we cried or had a hard time.
I prepared and dreamed of it for a long time, and it's tough for me because it turns out I have to leave. The warm words of support AID sent to me gave me a lot of strength, and because you gave me such overwhelming love, I was able to withstand it when I was tired. I'm so sorry that this will be my last message to you as DIA's Jenny and that I wasn't able to avoid saying it. Thank you for leaving me precious memories that I will never forget.
Eunice unni, Huihyeon unni, Jueun unni, ChaeyeonYebinEunchae, and Somyi... my members who are like family to me make me tear up just thinking of them... I'm so sorry, and I thank you. And I'll always cheer you on. I apologize I wasn't able to be with you until the end.
Once again, I apologize, and I'm sorry to my DIA members, MBK family, and loving AID for letting me continue into the future. I won't forget the overwhelming love you gave me. 
Please give DIA a lot of support in the future. I'll be cheering them on with AID!
I'll see you often not as DIA's Jenny, but as Lee So Yul.
I ask that you cheer on So Yul as well. I thank you for everything."

 



안녕하세요. 다이아 제니입니다. 먼저 저를 오랫동안 기다려주신 에이드분들에게 좋지못한 소식을 전하게 되어 죄송합니다.. 지난 앨범에서 무릎연골연화증으로 인한 지속적인 무릎통증으로 다이아 활동을 참여하지 못하게 되었어요. 그후 병원에서 꾸준한 치료를 받아서 많이 좋아지고 괜찮아졌지만 계속해서 활동을 이어가기에는 무리가 있다는 의사선생님의 소견을 듣고 많은 고민을 하고, 회사와 멤버들과 얘기하고 또 얘기해서 다이아 활동에서는 빠지는것으로 결정짓게 되었습니다. 제가 다이아로 활동하는동안 멤버들에게 많은 것들을 배웠고, 함께 울고 웃으며 힘든시간보다 행복한 시간이 많았어요. 오랜 시간동안 준비하고 꿈꿔왔지만 이렇게 떠나게 되어서 너무 속상하고 저 스스로도 힘이드네요.. 에이드 여러분들이 보내주신 따뜻한 위로와 응원 한마디 한마디가 저에게 정말 큰 힘이 되었고, 과분한 사랑을 주신 덕분에 제가 힘이 들때마다 버티게 해준 버팀목이 되었어요. 다이아 제니로서의 마지막 글이 되어서, 이런결정을 할 수 밖에 없어서 너무 미안해요.. 평생 잊지못할 소중한 추억, 기억을 남겨주셔서 감사합니다. 유니스언니, 희현언니, 주은언니, 채연이, 예빈이, 은채, 솜이.. 그냥 떠올리기만해도 눈물나는 가족같은 우리 멤버들.. 많이 미안하고 고마워요. 그리고 항상 응원할게요. 끝까지 함께 하지 못해서 죄송합니다. 제가 끊임없이 앞으로 나아갈 수 있게 해준 다이아 멤버들, MBK식구분들, 사랑하는 에이드분들께 다시 한번 미안하고 죄송합니다. 저에게 보내주신 과분한 사랑 잊지 않겠습니다. 앞으로의 다이아도 많이 응원해주세요. 저도 에이드와 함께 응원하겠습니다! 다이아 제니가 아닌 이소율로 자주 찾아뵐게요. 소율이도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다. 그동안 정말 감사했습니다.

