Jenny officially confirmed to be leaving DIA due to knee problems

Jenny is officially confirmed to be withdrawing from DIA.



After rumors of her leaving the MBK Entertainment group started spreading early this year, her agency initially denied the reports, but MBK has now announced Jenny is in fact leaving DIA. MBK stated:









Jenny also wrote a letter to AID (DIA fans) on Instagram. Her letter said as follows:





For the last album, I wasn't able to promote with DIA because of continuous knee pain from osteomalacia.

Afterwards, I've been consistently going to the hospital for treatment, and my condition has improved. I'm better, but it's still too much for me to promote. Following the doctor's orders, after much thought, and after discussing it with my label and members, it's been decided that I stop promoting with DIA. As a part of DIA, I learned a lot from the members, and there were a lot more times that we were happy together than we cried or had a hard time.

I prepared and dreamed of it for a long time, and it's tough for me because it turns out I have to leave. The warm words of support AID sent to me gave me a lot of strength, and because you gave me such overwhelming love, I was able to withstand it when I was tired. I'm so sorry that this will be my last message to you as DIA's Jenny and that I wasn't able to avoid saying it. Thank you for leaving me precious memories that I will never forget.

Eunice unni, Huihyeon unni, Jueun unni, Chaeyeon, Yebin, Eunchae, and Somyi... my members who are like family to me make me tear up just thinking of them... I'm so sorry, and I thank you. And I'll always cheer you on. I apologize I wasn't able to be with you until the end.

Once again, I apologize, and I'm sorry to my DIA members, MBK family, and loving AID for letting me continue into the future. I won't forget the overwhelming love you gave me.

Please give DIA a lot of support in the future. I'll be cheering them on with AID!

I'll see you often not as DIA's Jenny, but as Lee So Yul.

I ask that you cheer on So Yul as well. I thank you for everything."