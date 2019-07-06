Kim Chung Ha wins #1 + Performances from July 6th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Zelo debuted with "Questions", Rockit Girl debuted with "Little Cat", GFriend came back with "Fever", Ben returned with "Thank You for Goodbye", Parc Jae Jung made his comeback with "If Only", and It's returned with "Don't Be Shy".



As for the winners, Red Velvet, Kim Chung Ha, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was Kim Chung Ha who took the win with "Snapping" that took the final win. Congrats to Kim Chung Ha!



Other performers of the night were y_goon, Kim Chung Ha, Cosmic Girls, D-Crunch, OnlyOneOf, Sleepy, Jung Hae Jin, Eun Ji Won, Stray Kids, and Leo.



Check out the performances below!



