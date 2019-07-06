SM Entertainment shuts down rumors Red Velvet's Yeri used profanity on 'Inkigayo Check-in Live'

SM Entertainment has shut down rumors Red Velvet's Yeri used profanity on 'Inkigayo Check-in Live'.



Rumors have been spreading on online communities that Yeri used inappropriate language on the June 23rd episode of SBS' streaming show 'Inkigayo - Check-in Live', where idol stars hold a mini talk show from their waiting rooms. During a segment where Seulgi and Wendy were playing charades, Yeri could be heard speaking in the background.



According to some netizens, Yeri made a comment that is derogatory towards handicapped individuals. When Seulgi and Wendy weren't able to come up with the correct answer, Joy expressed, "You can't not know this." Netizens allege Yeri then said in the background, "If you don't even know this, then you Unnies are seriously like ----." However, fans are saying Yeri had simply said, "If you don't even know this, then you Unnies are seriously going to get it from the kids."



On July 6, SM Entertainment responded, stating, "After looking into it, Yeri never said the problematic term. We ask that you refrain from speculations."



Check out the clip in question and part 2 of Red Velvet's appearance on 'Inkigayo Check-in Live' below. (Part 1 is currently not available on the SBS KPop Play YouTube channel.)



