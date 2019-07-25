Jaejoong admits to being bad at dating + appears on top real time search results after appearing on 'Taste of Love 2'

Jaejoong is getting a lot of attention and was one of the top search results on July 25 after appearing on TV Chosun's program 'Taste of Love 2'.

Jaejoong met with fellow panelist Chung Myung Hoon who asked him for advice on going on a blind date. Jaejoong confessed "to be honest, I'm not that good at dating" but gave him a lot of advice, ranging from being told to wear a simple outfit and to go light on the eye contact as it could make his date uncomfortable. Jaejoong also received a lot of attention for his funny but straightforward comments as well.

Netizens have been commenting on Jaejoong's visuals saying:

"Wow, he's so good looking."

"He's so handsome."

"Those visuals are not a joke."

"Awww he's so cute."

"So pretty."



