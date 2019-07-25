Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Chinese woman arrested for filming hidden camera videos of women + said she did it because they were pretty

A 41-year-old female Chinese tourist was arrested after filming hidden camera videos of women at a club in Seoul.

On July 25, tourist Wang was confronted by two Korean women who were suspicious about her actions. They asked that she show them her phone and found close up photos of their breasts and other parts of their body. When they demanded an apology, Wang apparently replied: "I did it because Korean women are pretty."


The women eventually reported Wang to the police, who arrested her and confiscated her phone. It was then revealed that Wang had uploaded the pictures to her SNS platforms. 

The police are continuing their investigation and are asking for Wang to be deported immediately. 

GWYLLION126 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

