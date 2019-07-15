IZ*ONE reportedly appearing on the finale of 'Produce X 101' as a full group, Mnet responds, 'Please watch the broadcast'

Do you want to see IZ*ONE appearing on the finale of 'Produce X 101' as a full group?

As many of you know, Mnet's idol survival program 'Produce X 101' will be wrapping up with a final, live broadcast this July 19. Various media outlets reported on July 16 that similar to previous seasons of the 'Produce' series, the girls of IZ*ONE a.k.a the winners of the last 'Produce' season, will guest on this season's finale to cheer the trainees on.

In response, representatives from Mnet simply stated, "[IZ*ONE's appearance] is difficult to confirm. Please watch the broadcast to find out."

Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101' will be selecting the final 11 winners this July 19, beginning at 8 PM KST.

