Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE reportedly appearing on the finale of 'Produce X 101' as a full group, Mnet responds, 'Please watch the broadcast'

AKP STAFF

Do you want to see IZ*ONE appearing on the finale of 'Produce X 101' as a full group?

As many of you know, Mnet's idol survival program 'Produce X 101' will be wrapping up with a final, live broadcast this July 19. Various media outlets reported on July 16 that similar to previous seasons of the 'Produce' series, the girls of IZ*ONE a.k.a the winners of the last 'Produce' season, will guest on this season's finale to cheer the trainees on. 

In response, representatives from Mnet simply stated, "[IZ*ONE's appearance] is difficult to confirm. Please watch the broadcast to find out." 

Meanwhile, 'Produce X 101' will be selecting the final 11 winners this July 19, beginning at 8 PM KST. 

  1. IZ*ONE
5 2,968 Share 63% Upvoted

2

k_kid1,460 pts 48 minutes ago 1
48 minutes ago

I would like to see the whole group guest on Running Man soon.

Share

1 more reply

1

manupecks826 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Would this be surprising?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, Seungri
10 huge misconceptions about Seungri's case
6 hours ago   72   17,524
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS Saudi Arabia concert sparks outrage
6 hours ago   113   32,228
Big Bang, Seungri
10 huge misconceptions about Seungri's case
6 hours ago   72   17,524
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS Saudi Arabia concert sparks outrage
6 hours ago   113   32,228
Yang Hyun Suk
How Yang Hyun Suk led to YG's downfall
11 hours ago   66   44,430
Psy unveils NEW!! music videos
8 hours ago   11   5,648

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND